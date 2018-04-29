1 Dead in Northeast Philadelphia Apartment Fire

One person was killed in a fire in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday.

One person was killed in a fire in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at a two unit apartment building on the 6900 block of Oakland Street around 12:30 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to place it under control in about 15 minutes.

One person inside the building was taken to the hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead. Two other residents were displaced from the building.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire or identified the victim. They continue to investigate.