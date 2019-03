Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a crash involving motorcycles in Nockamixon Township.

The accident occurred on Durham and Church Hill roads around 2:20 p.m. Two people were killed while two other people were hurt. Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the two survivors or what led to the accident.

