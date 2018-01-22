A fire killed a New Jersey father and his two young children overnight.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building on Park Avenue off of Route 49 at 1:49 a.m. in Bridgeton, New Jersey Monday.

A 28-year-old man, his 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son all died in the fire, which officials believe started on the second floor where the victims lived.

The mother of the children who died, her 10-month-old son and a 33-year-old male relative, managed to escape the fire. The mother and baby are being treated at the Crozier-Chester Medical Center and St. Christopher’s Hospital while the male relative was taken to Inspira Hospital in Vineland for observation.

A 27-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter who lived on the first floor also managed to escape safely.

Officials continue to investigate the cause.