May 28 marks not just one, but two holidays for those who love a juicy burger. If you are looking to make your Memorial Day a bit more special, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is debuting its new Surf and Turf Burger and Beer special.

In honor of National Hamburger Day on the 28th, Davio’s has taken their famous steakhouse burger to another level by combining 8 ounces of Kobe beef with Maine lobster, ruffle-champagne fonduta and butter lettuce inside a toasted brioche bun. The burger can be washed down with a Victory DirtWolf Double IPA which is brewed locally in Chester County.

The Surf and Turf Burger and Beer pairing can be purchased through May 28 at Davio's located at 17th near Sansom Street.

Did we mention it'll cost you $50?