Dark, Barren and Empty: Life Inside Hahnemann as Closure Nears

When Shanna Hobson moved from Atlanta to Philadelphia on a whim a few years ago, she carpeted local hospitals with her resumé. The first to call back was Hahnemann University Hospital.
Hobson had worked as an emergency room nurse at other places, but Hahnemann was different. Hahnemann was "scrappy." "It just felt like home," Hobson recalled.
For six years, the 39-year-old has worked at the Center City Philadelphia medical center, treating some of the city's poorest populations. She had no complaints, though. Treating those underserved people was something she enjoyed, and the comradery she shared with fellow employees made it even better.
It's a sentiment shared by others at the hospital, which is what has made its impending closure even more difficult.
"It was shocking ... how quickly they shut it down and completely dismantled a unit. It was mind-blowing," Hobson said.
Hahnemann has not officially closed yet, but it has already become what some describe as a "ghost town" with empty wards and a dwindling patient population as the closure nears.
"Every day you would come in to work and hear floors were being merged and how we had to adapt," Hobson said.
Hobson has chronicled the wind-down of operations through a series of photos that underscore the hospital's barren condition. One whiteboard reads, "Don't forget ... somewhere between hello and goodbye, there was love, so much love."
Despite prior attempts at saving the medical center, Hahnemann now seems destined to close.
"It's definitely a loss for the community and ultimately a loss for Philadelphia that this place was shut down. It's very sad," Hobson said.
You can see Hobson's photos of life inside Hahnemann below.