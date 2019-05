Daniel Kemoi made history at the 2019 Blue Cross Broad Street Run by becoming the first racer in more than a decade to get back-to-back first place finishes.

Kemoi's 2019 win comes on the heels of his 2018 victory, where he finished in 45 minutes and 44 seconds.

Not too far behind him was Susan Jerotich, who took first place in the 2019 women’s division.