'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Moved to Halfway House

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it

Published 42 minutes ago

    AP
    In this June 27, 2016, file photo, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller leaves federal court after pleading guilty in Pittsburgh to bankruptcy fraud and failing to report thousands of dollars in Australian currency she brought into the country. Miller posted on Instagram March 26, 2017, that she quit the Lifetime series.

    Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody.

    The 51-year-old Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in last July.

    Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.

    The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.

    Her lawyer argued Miller had become "ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became."

      

