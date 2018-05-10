You should expect detours in Fairmount Park Thursday ahead of the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta.

One of Philadelphia’s iconic sporting events, the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, takes over the Schuylkill River this weekend. With the return of the largest collegiate regatta in the United States comes a major road closure and detours through Fairmount Park that last until Saturday night.

Starting Thursday at 10 a.m., Kelly Drive will be detoured along a 1.5-mile stretch from Strawberry Mansion Drive to Fountain Green Drive, Philadelphia police alerted motorists.



The Kelly Drive closure will allow crews to get boats and other equipment to the river's edge and continues until Saturday at 8 p.m. During that time only permitted vehicles can enter the regatta zone.

Cars will be detoured off the river drive and onto Reservoir Drive. Detours will be posted.



Dad Vail Regatta Celebrates Milestone

The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta celebrates it's 80th anniversary this weeked. Jim Hanna, president of the organizing committee, discussed what spectators can expect as well as some new events surounding North America's largest collegiate regatta. (Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018)

You can use the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) as an alternate route. Martin Luther King Drive, on the other side of the river, can be used Thursday and Friday. (It is closed for recreational use during the day Saturday.)

Going to the regatta? You can pay to access parking areas adjacent to Reservoir Drive.





