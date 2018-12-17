What to Know
Isis Williams, 24, was found dead near her 5-day-old baby inside a home on the 6300 block of N. Woodstock Street Friday.
Tyrese Lynch, 33, was named as a suspect in Williams' death. He was Williams' boyfriend and the father of her child.
A new father wanted for fatally shooting his girlfriend as she sat feet away from their 5-day-old child is now in police custody.
Tyrese Lynch, 33, turned himself into Philadelphia police on Monday, police said. He's accused of shooting his girlfriend, Isis Williams, inside a bedroom of a Germantown home on Friday.
Williams was shot in the head and died in the bedroom. The couple's newborn daughter was only a few feet away from her. The baby was not injured.
Police found a bullet hole that pierced the front left window of the home.
Melvina Hall, a neighbor, told NBC10 Williams and Lynch had recently moved into the home along the 6300 block of N. Woodstock Street. She said she heard the two arguing inside the house a few days ago.
"It sounded like he was cursing her out," Hall said.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Williams' family and friends are expected to hold a vigil in her memory on Monday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.