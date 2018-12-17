A vigil will be held for 24-year old Isis Williams, in East Germantown on Monday night. Williams was murdered last week in her home, and just five days after giving birth. The suspect is her boyfriend, Tyrese Lynch. Police are currently on the search for Lynch. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

A Vigil is Being Held for New Mom Murdered in East Germantown Home

What to Know Isis Williams, 24, was found dead near her 5-day-old baby inside a home on the 6300 block of N. Woodstock Street Friday.

Tyrese Lynch, 33, was named as a suspect in Williams' death. He was Williams' boyfriend and the father of her child.

A new father wanted for fatally shooting his girlfriend as she sat feet away from their 5-day-old child is now in police custody.

Tyrese Lynch, 33, turned himself into Philadelphia police on Monday, police said. He's accused of shooting his girlfriend, Isis Williams, inside a bedroom of a Germantown home on Friday.

Williams was shot in the head and died in the bedroom. The couple's newborn daughter was only a few feet away from her. The baby was not injured.

Police found a bullet hole that pierced the front left window of the home.

Melvina Hall, a neighbor, told NBC10 Williams and Lynch had recently moved into the home along the 6300 block of N. Woodstock Street. She said she heard the two arguing inside the house a few days ago.

"It sounded like he was cursing her out," Hall said.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Williams' family and friends are expected to hold a vigil in her memory on Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.