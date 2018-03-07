An arrest was made in a DUI hit-and-run crash that injured a mother and her two daughters, ages 3 and 4. The 3-year-old girl is in critical condition while her mother and sister are stable.

A driver accused of crashing into two young girls and their mother and then fleeing the scene in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia is now in custody.

Zachary Lauer, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault while DUI, recklessly endangering the welfare of children and other related offenses.

Police say Lauer was driving a 1999 Honda Prelude on Rowland Avenue Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. when he went onto the sidewalk and struck a 35-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages three and four, as well as a fence. Lauer then left his vehicle and fled, leaving his vehicle behind while the 3-year-old girl was underneath it, investigators said.

Several bystanders lifted the vehicle and pulled the 3-year-old girl out. The girl, along with her sister and mother were all taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital. The 3-year-old girl suffered burns to her body and is in critical condition. Both the girl's mother and sister suffered minor scrapes and pains and are both in stable condition.

Police identified Lauer as the hit-and-run driver and arrested him Wednesday. They continue to investigate the incident.

