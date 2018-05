A cyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia Saturday night.

The 34-year-old man was riding his bike on 10th and Spring Garden streets at 7:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Mitsubishi SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics at 7:55 p.m. and the driver of the SUV remained at the scene. No arrests were made.