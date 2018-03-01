The Cumberland County Community College was put on lockdown Thursday due to a police situation in nearby Millville. The lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m.

A New Jersey community college went on lockdown for more than an hour Thursday morning due to a report of a "hostile intruder" near campus as the college urged people to stay away.

The lockdown at Cumberland County College in Vineland was lifted and the all clear was given around 11 a.m., the college said in a series of tweets.

The college had urged students around 9:30 a.m. to shelter in place after the "Vineland Police Department contacted our college security and ordered them to issue a lockdown as a precautionary measure due to a threat notice they received that the hospital next door and its immediate vicinity," they tweeted.

The college quickly posted a lockdown notice to its website.

"Cumberland County College is on LOCKDOWN," a message on the Vineland college's website said. "Secure yourself in a safe location. Remain in a safe location until additional instructions are received. Silence any mobile devices. If you are not on campus please stay away."

Police in neighboring Millville initially told NBC10 that the lockdown was due to a situation near N 2nd Street in Millville. Vineland police later clarified that it actually was centered in Vineland.

Police said it didn't appear that anyone was in immediate danger.



Multiple agencies assisted one another with the investigation. Police didn't announce any arrests.

CCC offered mental health counseling for any student seeking help or wanting to talk at Academic Building A14 Thursday and Friday. Students can also access resources online.

