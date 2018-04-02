Girl, 14, Dies After Being Shot and Stabbed in Home

A teen girl who was shot and stabbed several times inside a Bristol Township home has died from her injuries.

The 14-year-old girl, identified by family members as “Autumn,” was pronounced dead Monday at 10:05 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Hospital.

The girl’s parents returned to their home on Sycamore Avenue in the Croydon section of Bristol Township Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived they found their daughter suffering from gunshot and stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

The girl’s 20-year-old cousin, who lived in the same home, was also found along State Road in Bensalem suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat, officials said. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance video. If you have any information, please call Bristol Township Police Dispatch at 215-785-4040, the Crime Tip Line at 215-788-8289 or Detective Tim Fuhrmann at 267-812-3049.

The girl’s family posted a gofundme to help with funeral expenses.