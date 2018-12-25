Crowds, Re-Enactors Relive Washington's Crossing, Without Delaware River's Cooperation
The crossing was off, but the re-enacting went on.
The annual ritual of reliving George Washington's epic 1776 crossing of the Delaware River from Pennsylvania to New Jersey just north of Trenton stumbled for the second year in a row — the actual river crossing was cancelled — but the spectacle which attracts thousands still took place on Christmas Day. People still came to ceremonies and speeches Tuesday at at the Washington Crossing Historic Park on both sides of the river.