3 Critically Injured as Gunmen Fire Into Crowd in North Philadelphia

Three people are in critical condition after two gunmen fired into a crowd in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

At least two gunmen came up on a crowd on the 2200 block of north Gratz Street and used a semiautomatic gun to fire multiple rounds before running from the scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"We found 13 spent shell casings, so we know that a semiautomatic weapon was used," he said.

Police responded around 12:38 a.m. and found two men on the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old, was taken to Temple University Hospital with wounds to his face, head, body and legs, Small said.

The other victim, a 39-year-old, was shot at least once in the chest and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

The third victim, a man in his 20s, was taken by private auto to Temple University Hospital. That victim sustained gunshots to his abdomen, stomach and both legs, Small said.

Witnesses told police that the gunmen ran away west down Susquehanna Avenue.

Multiple businesses and homes captured the shooting on surveillance cameras, and police are sifting through the video as they investigate the shooting, Small said.

No arrests have yet been made.