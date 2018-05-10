Man Shot Near 'Creed' Filming Location

A man was shot near where scenes from the latest Rocky movie were filmed Wednesday.

Gunfire rang out late Wednesday in the shadow of where scenes for the new Rocky movie were recently filmed.

The shooting under a train bridge at South 25th and Federal streets around 11 p.m. left a 29-year-old man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

After being shot, the victim ran several blocks west, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

In recent days, crews for Sylvester Stallone’s "Creed 2" shot scenes a short distance from where the filming happened and a house a couple of doors down has been used during filming, neighbors told investigators.

No word yet on a motive or possible suspects in the shooting.

