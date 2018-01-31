Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania say credit card skimming devices were found installed on credit card machines inside at least two ALDI supermarkets.

Limerick Township Police Chief R. Brian Skelton said detectives removed a skimming device from the ALDI store at 33 W. Ridge Pike in Limerick on Wednesday morning.

A similar device was discovered at the ALDI store along Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove, Skelton said.

Skelton said the investigation is in the early stages and that there's no additional information to release.

It's not yet clear how many customers may have had their credit card information exposed.

In a statement to NBC10, a spokesperson said "a few" stores may be involved.



"We are aware of a potential issue affecting a few of our Pennsylvania stores. We are working with outside security experts to help us investigate and promptly address the issue. We also are coordinating our efforts with law enforcement authorities," the statement said in part.

Card skimming devices can net thieves as much as $60,000 a year, according to the American Bankers Association. They're often used on ATMs and gas pumps.



Philadelphia police reported recovering more than 20 of the devices last year.

Here's a few tips to protect yourself:

