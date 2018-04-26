Police Corral Coyote After 2-Hour Pursuit Across Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
    Harry Collins/Adobe Stock
    File photo of a coyote.

    Philadelphia police have captured a coyote after a two-hour chase.

    The coyote was first spotted early Thursday in the city near Penn's Landing, along the Delaware River. Police and animal control officers eventually cornered and trapped it more than 2 miles away in South Philadelphia, under a large metal trash bin near a city school.

    Officials will check on the animal's well-being. It eventually will be moved to a more suitable environment.

    No injuries have been reported.

    This marks the second time in a week that Philadelphia police have dealt with a coyote. Another one was safely captured on Monday.

      

