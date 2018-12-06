A Delaware County couple has been charged with murder after officials say their 10-month old daughter got ahold of their fentanyl and fatally overdosed.

Joseph Milano, 31, and Lauren Semanyk, 34, were charged Wednesday in the April 16 death of 10-month old Angelina Milano, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Mike Chitwood said.

In addition to the murder charge, the couple has been charged with conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and use of drug paraphernalia, Chitwood said.

Officials say the child died inside the couple's home at 5186 Westley Drive, in the Clifton Heights section of Upper Darby Township.

According to an affidavit, Officer William Sides arrived around 1:17 a.m. to a call of a child in cardiac arrest. When he arrived, a frantic Joseph Milano was on the sidewalk in front of the house, holding the little girl and shouting that she was not breathing.

He told Sides that his daughter had slid under the water during a bath, according to the affidavit.

Sides directed Joseph Milano back inside, where he began administering CPR on the living room coffee table.

"At this time, Officer Sides noticed that Angelina had no pulse, and her skin was grey and pale. Angelina was cold to the touch, her skin was dry, and her diaper was dry," the affidavit says.

The county medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide due to ingestion of fentanyl.

"I'm all for helping the addicted, but when your addiction causes the death of a 10-month old, shame on you," Chitwood said.

Joseph Milano was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Semanyk is expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday.