Could Today Be the End of Meek Mill's 12-Year Legal Saga?

Could Tuesday be the end of Meek Mill's legal saga?

The Philly rapper is due in court Tuesday to learn if Philadelphia prosecutors will drop a 2007 case that's kept him under court supervision for more than a decade.

The 32-year-old spent about two years in prison over a drug and gun conviction overturned this year, but has been on probation most of his adult life.

The arresting officer in the original case, who was the only witness, has now been discredited. Officer Reginald Graham is on a list of Philadelphia police officers who were deemed untrustworthy witnesses by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Testimony from the 2008 trial shows the teenager born Robert Rihmeek Williams acknowledged having a gun but denied pointing it at police or selling drugs.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned the felony conviction last month and removed the city judge who sent Williams back to prison over minor probation violations.

Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner could also announce that he has chosen to retry the case or seek a plea agreement.

Mill is now working with Jay-Z and others on a campaign to promote criminal justice reform.