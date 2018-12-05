Officer Admits to Unprovoked Assault on Lindsey Lohan's Cousin

A New Jersey police officer has admitted to a January assault at a Boston pizza shop that left a Boston College hockey player with serious injuries.

Indictments were returned in June charging Daniel Hunt, 27, of Barrington, New Jersey, with assault and battery and Ian Salerno, 29, of Philadelphia, with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the 2 a.m. assault at a Domino's Pizza shop on Boylston Street on Jan. 19.

The victim, 24-year-old Kevin Lohan, at the time a Chestnut Hill resident, was at Domino's with a separate group when the alleged assault occurred. He is a cousin of Hollywood starlet Lindsay Lohan and played for the BC men's hockey team.

His girlfriend told police that they were standing in line when a group of about six to eight people started pushing in line. Prosecutors said the group was in town for a bachelor party.

Hunt, an off-duty Haddon Heights, New Jersey, police officer, confronted and allegedly pushed the victim, starting a physical altercation. As members of both groups attempted to break up the fight, Salerno allegedly came up behind Lohan and punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor.

Hunt and Salerno then allegedly fled the scene.

Lohan was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his mouth, face and teeth. As a result of the blow, his jaw had to be wired shut for three weeks and permanent metal plates were implanted in his jaw and cheek.

Hunt had initially entered a not guilty plea over the summer, but pleaded guilty to assault and battery during an appearance Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors asked a judge to enter a guilty finding and sentence Hunt to two years of probation in addition to paying $2,618.67 in restitution to cover costs incurred by Lohan as a result of the injuries he suffered in the attack.

However, the judge did not find Hunt guilty and instead continued the case without a finding for a probationary period of two years. Hunt must remain alcohol and drug free, have no contact with the victim and perform 100 hours of community service. If he fails to abide by these orders, the case against him could be reinstated.

Salerno is scheduled to go on trial on Feb. 11, 2019 in connection with the assault.