Construction to Close Broad Street in Center City Over Memorial Day Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Construction to Close Broad Street in Center City Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Robert Smith

Published 55 minutes ago

    Construction over Memorial Day weekend could cause delays and confusion for drivers and other visitors in Center City.

    The Philadelphia Streets Department will shut down parts of Broad Street and Spruce Street for heavy mechanical equipment and the erection of a crane. The road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

    The following roads will be closed:

    • Broad St. between Pine St. and Locust St.

    • Spruce St. between 13th St. and 15th St.

    Detour information:

    Broad Street closure northbound detour:

    • East on Pine Street

    • North on 13th Street

    • West on Walnut Street

    Broad Street closure southbound detour:

    • East on Locust Street

    • South on 12th Street

    • East on Pine Street

    Spruce Street closure detour (Access maintained to local residents at all times):

    • North on 13th Street

    • West on Walnut Street

    • South on 15th Street

    Police will be on the scene to help ensure safety of all motorists, pedestrians and work crews for the duration of the construction work.

      

