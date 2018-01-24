For the first time, prosecutors played the confession they say came from Jacob Sullivan, who is accused of raping and killing his girlfriend's adopted daughter. NBC10's Deanna Durante was in court Tuesday as his trial continues.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The details of this story may be disturbing for some. Discretion is advised.



Jacob Sullivan, the man who investigators say confessed to carrying out a rape-murder fantasy of a 14-year-old girl alongside the teen's mother, told police he wanted the torture and death "to be fun" for the child.

Sullivan, 45, made the comments during a 97-minute long confession to detectives following his arrest in the 2016 killing of Grace Packer.

Portions of Sullivan's recorded confession were played in a Bucks County, Pennsylvania courtroom on Tuesday as a judge determines what evidence can be put before a jury in the man's upcoming trial.

Grace Packer, 14, was last seen alive on July 4, 2016. Her dismembered body was found on Oct. 31, 2016 in rural Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Sullivan told detectives he punched Grace in the face as they, along with the girl's 43-year-old adoptive mother, Sara Packer, walked into the couple's Quakertown home on July 8, 2016. The beating left Grace crying and a bloody wound on her head.

"It was not to be mean. Obviously, it was mean," Sullivan told police. "[It was] a weird fantasy kinda thing."



The couple then took Grace up to the home's attic where Sullivan said he performed a sex act on the teen, according to investigators. Sullivan believed the girl was a "very sexual person."

Grace was bound, beaten, drugged, and left to languish in the hot attic for days. The couple had hoped the heat would kill the girl, police said. Days later, with Grace still alive, Sullivan returned to the attic to strangle the girl.

"I didn't want this to be a terror show for her. I wanted it to be fun," Sullivan said of the rape and killing.

Sullivan used a bow saw to cut up the girl's body and her remains were stored in kitty litter with moth balls to conceal the smell. Sullivan told police dismembering the girl reminded him of cutting up a 20 pound turkey.

Grace's body remained in the attic for months. The couple later disposed of it in a remote area near Scranton where it was later found by hunters.

Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan

Photo credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Both Sara Packer and Sullivan tried to kill themselves in the days following the murder. The subsequent investigation uncovered Grace had endured a life of abuse while in her adoptive mother's care.



Sullivan later asked prosecutors for protection in prison over fears he'd be assaulted or killed. He's since been kept out of the general population.



Prosecutors plan seek the death penalty in the case. Trial is scheduled to begin in September.

