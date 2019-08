Multi-Family Building Engulfed By Flames in New Jersey

A building housing condominium units in Burlington County, New Jersey, has gone up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

The fire has engulfed a building in a condo complex on Auburn Court in Mount Laurel. NBC10's SkyForce10 showed flames shooting from holes in the building's roof.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to officials.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details as they become known.