Two women are recovering after an SUV crashed into a condominium complex in Northeast Philadelphia.
The vehicle slammed into a wall at Bakers Bay Condominiums on the 5100 block of Convent Lane on Monday at 3:46 p.m. Two women inside the vehicle were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital after suffering arm and leg injuries. Both women are in stable condition.
Officials say the wall is at risk of collapsing. L&I was called to the scene to investigate.
Police have not yet revealed what led to the crash.