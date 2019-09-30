2 Women Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Condo Building in Northeast Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
By David Chang

Published 21 minutes ago

    Two women are recovering after an SUV crashed into a condominium complex in Northeast Philadelphia.

    The vehicle slammed into a wall at Bakers Bay Condominiums on the 5100 block of Convent Lane on Monday at 3:46 p.m. Two women inside the vehicle were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital after suffering arm and leg injuries. Both women are in stable condition.

    Officials say the wall is at risk of collapsing. L&I was called to the scene to investigate.

    Police have not yet revealed what led to the crash.

      

