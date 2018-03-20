Pennsylvania Races to Watch: Find Your District & See Who's Running - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Races to Watch: Find Your District & See Who's Running

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Getty Images

    The Pennsylvania midterms are just months away. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to declare their intentions to run, and NBC10 compiled a list of the biggest races to watch in our area.

    Keep in mind that this list will change as candidates drop out. They have until March 27 to do so.

    GOVERNOR

    • Gov. Tom Wolf - Democrat, incumbent
    • Scott Wagner - Republican
    • Paul Mango - Republican
    • Laura Ellsworth - Republican

    LT. GOVERNOR


    • Mike Stack - Democrat, Incumbent
    • John Fetterman - Democrat
    • Aryanna Berringer - Democrat
    • Ray Sosa - Democrat
    • Nina Ahmad - Democrat
    • Craig Lehman - Democrat
    • Kathy Cozzone - Republican
    • Kathy Coder - Republican
    • Joe Gale - Republican
    • Diana Irey Vaughan - Republican


    While the governor and lieutenant governor races appear relatively straightforward, the congressional races are significantly muddier. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court implemented a new district map in February, giving candidates just weeks to scramble and figure out where they will be running.


    Below is a list of names compiled using the Pennsylvania Department of State database. We will keep updating as ballots change.


    1st District - Bucks County

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Steve Bacher - Democrat
    • Brian Fitzpatrick - Republican
    • Dean Malik - Republican
    • Rachel Reddick - Democrat
    • Scott Wallace - Democrat

    2nd District - Philadelphia (Northern neighborhoods down to I-676)

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Brendan Boyle - Democrat
    • Michele Lawrence - Democrat
    • David Torres - Republican

    3rd District - Philadelphia (Northwest, Center City, South Pholadelphia)

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Dwight Evans - Democrat
    • Kevin Johnson - Democrat
    • Bryan Leib - Republican

    4th District - Montgomery County

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Mary Jo Daley - Democrat
    • Dan David - Republican
    • Madeleine Dean - Democrat
    • Shira Goodman - Democrat
    • Joseph Hoeffel - Democrat

    5th District - Delaware County

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Larry Arata - Democrat
    • George Badey - Democrat
    • Shelly Chauncey - Democrat
    • Margo Davidson - Democrat
    • Pearl Kim - Republican
    • Thaddeus Kirkland - Democrat
    • Rich Lazer - Democrat
    • Lindy Li - Democrat
    • Ashley Lunkenheimer - Democrat
    • Dan Muroff - Democrat
    • Mary Gary Scanlon - Democrat
    • Molly Sheehan - Democrat
    • Theresa Wright - Democrat
    • David Wertime - Democrat
    • Greg Vitali - Democrat

    6th District - Chester County

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Ryan Costello - Republican
    • Chrissy Houlahan - Democrat
    • Greg McCauley - Republican

    7th District - Lehigh and Northampton Counties

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • Dean Browning - Republican
    • David Clark - Democrat
    • Rick Daugherty - Democrat
    • Greg Edwards - Democrat
    • John Morganelli - Democrat
    • Marty Nothstein - Republican
    • Roger Ruggles - Democrat
    • Susan Wild - Democrat

    9th District - Berks County

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania Supreme Court


    • George Halcovage - Republican
    • Dan Meuser - Republican
    • Scott Uehlinger - Republican
    • Gary Wegman - Democrat
    • Denny Wolff - Democrat
    • Laura Quick

      

