The Pennsylvania midterms are just months away. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to declare their intentions to run, and NBC10 compiled a list of the biggest races to watch in our area.
Keep in mind that this list will change as candidates drop out. They have until March 27 to do so.
GOVERNOR
- Gov. Tom Wolf - Democrat, incumbent
- Scott Wagner - Republican
- Paul Mango - Republican
- Laura Ellsworth - Republican
LT. GOVERNOR
- Mike Stack - Democrat, Incumbent
- John Fetterman - Democrat
- Aryanna Berringer - Democrat
- Ray Sosa - Democrat
- Nina Ahmad - Democrat
- Craig Lehman - Democrat
- Kathy Cozzone - Republican
- Kathy Coder - Republican
- Joe Gale - Republican
- Diana Irey Vaughan - Republican
While the governor and lieutenant governor races appear relatively straightforward, the congressional races are significantly muddier. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court implemented a new district map in February, giving candidates just weeks to scramble and figure out where they will be running.
Below is a list of names compiled using the Pennsylvania Department of State database. We will keep updating as ballots change.
1st District - Bucks County
- Steve Bacher - Democrat
- Brian Fitzpatrick - Republican
- Dean Malik - Republican
- Rachel Reddick - Democrat
- Scott Wallace - Democrat
2nd District - Philadelphia (Northern neighborhoods down to I-676)
- Brendan Boyle - Democrat
- Michele Lawrence - Democrat
- David Torres - Republican
3rd District - Philadelphia (Northwest, Center City, South Pholadelphia)
- Dwight Evans - Democrat
- Kevin Johnson - Democrat
- Bryan Leib - Republican
4th District - Montgomery County
- Mary Jo Daley - Democrat
- Dan David - Republican
- Madeleine Dean - Democrat
- Shira Goodman - Democrat
- Joseph Hoeffel - Democrat
5th District - Delaware County
- Larry Arata - Democrat
- George Badey - Democrat
- Shelly Chauncey - Democrat
- Margo Davidson - Democrat
- Pearl Kim - Republican
- Thaddeus Kirkland - Democrat
- Rich Lazer - Democrat
- Lindy Li - Democrat
- Ashley Lunkenheimer - Democrat
- Dan Muroff - Democrat
- Mary Gary Scanlon - Democrat
- Molly Sheehan - Democrat
- Theresa Wright - Democrat
- David Wertime - Democrat
- Greg Vitali - Democrat
6th District - Chester County
- Ryan Costello - Republican
- Chrissy Houlahan - Democrat
- Greg McCauley - Republican
7th District - Lehigh and Northampton Counties
- Dean Browning - Republican
- David Clark - Democrat
- Rick Daugherty - Democrat
- Greg Edwards - Democrat
- John Morganelli - Democrat
- Marty Nothstein - Republican
- Roger Ruggles - Democrat
- Susan Wild - Democrat
9th District - Berks County
- George Halcovage - Republican
- Dan Meuser - Republican
- Scott Uehlinger - Republican
- Gary Wegman - Democrat
- Denny Wolff - Democrat
- Laura Quick