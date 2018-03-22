To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected after this week's nor'easter, Comcast has opened up access to hundreds of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the Philadelphia region to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

People in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware can immediately benefit from Wi-Fi access courtesy of Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal and NBC10.

For a map of the Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots, residents can visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once in range of a hotspot, select the "xfinitywifi" network name int he list of available hotspots and then launch a browser. Xfinity customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords. Non-Xfinity customers should visit the "Not an Xfinity Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page to get started.

The hotspots will remain open through Monday morning, March 26.