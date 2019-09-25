Comcast to Break Ground on $50M Philly Esports Arena

Comcast Spectacor will be one step closer to changing the sporting landscape in Philadelphia when it breaks ground on its $50 million esports stadium Wednesday.
The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the next step in the development of the 3,500-seat Fusion Arena, a dedicated competitive gaming stadium that will rise in the heart of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
"This will be the first ground-up [esports] facility in the western hemisphere," Spectacor Chief Business Officer Joe Marsh said earlier this year.
The 60,000 square-foot arena, slated to open in 2021, will feature a training facility and will play host to local professional team Philadelphia Fusion — already owned by Comcast Spectacor. Experts believe the venue could lure a global audience to Philadelphia and represents another revenue stream in the ever-expanding competitive gaming ecosystem.
Professional-level esports are predicted to generate $1.1 billion in 2019 through a combination of sponsorship and media rights deals, game publisher fees and advertising, merchandise and ticket sales, according to gaming research agency Newzoo. Thirty-seven percent — or $409 million — will be generated in North America alone, Newzoo predicts.
Newzoo's figures don't take into account the money that could be made outside of professional-level competitions. Other avenues also exist, including the monetization of non-competitive gaming through services like YouTube and Twitch, the latter of which was bought by Amazon for $970 million in 2014.
"Still," Newzoo notes, "live streaming around non-organized competitive gaming is an exciting industry in itself, full of its own developments."
