Comcast to Break Ground on $50M Philly Esports Arena

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned in South Philadelphia Wednesday. Comcast Spectator is behind the Fusion Arena that seats thousands of spectators, scheduled to open by 2021.

Comcast Spectacor will be one step closer to changing the sporting landscape in Philadelphia when it breaks ground on its $50 million esports stadium Wednesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the next step in the development of the 3,500-seat Fusion Arena, a dedicated competitive gaming stadium that will rise in the heart of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"This will be the first ground-up [esports] facility in the western hemisphere," Spectacor Chief Business Officer Joe Marsh said earlier this year.

A rendering of the exterior of Fusion Arena.

Photo credit: Comcast Spectacor

The 60,000 square-foot arena, slated to open in 2021, will feature a training facility and will play host to local professional team Philadelphia Fusion — already owned by Comcast Spectacor. Experts believe the venue could lure a global audience to Philadelphia and represents another revenue stream in the ever-expanding competitive gaming ecosystem.

Professional-level esports are predicted to generate $1.1 billion in 2019 through a combination of sponsorship and media rights deals, game publisher fees and advertising, merchandise and ticket sales, according to gaming research agency Newzoo. Thirty-seven percent — or $409 million — will be generated in North America alone, Newzoo predicts.

Newzoo's figures don't take into account the money that could be made outside of professional-level competitions. Other avenues also exist, including the monetization of non-competitive gaming through services like YouTube and Twitch, the latter of which was bought by Amazon for $970 million in 2014.

"Still," Newzoo notes, "live streaming around non-organized competitive gaming is an exciting industry in itself, full of its own developments."

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns NBC10 Philadelphia.