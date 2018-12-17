Gunman Shoots, Kills Plumber in Colwyn

Loved ones are mourning a local plumber who was found shot to death in Colwyn, Delaware County.

Frank Powell, an employee with P&R Plumbing, was on the 200 block of Francis Street around 6 p.m. Sunday when a gunman fired at least two shots. Powell was found dead near his work van a short time later.

“I think you’re a coward just to walk up and shoot somebody in the head,” Colwyn Mayor Maurice Clark said. “A guy like Frank. Frank weighed about 105 pounds. Why do you shoot a guy in the head twice?”

Powell, of Sharon Hill, wasn’t married and had no children. He was known throughout the neighborhood as someone who would fix things for anyone who asked.

“He just worked for me on Saturday,” Clark said. “Stood right here Saturday night and dead Sunday.”

Police have revealed little information on the murder. Clark told NBC10 he believes Powell was targeted though he’s not sure why.

“I can’t make any sense of it at all,” he said.

A vigil for Powell will be held Monday night. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Colwyn Police.