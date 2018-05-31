One survivor of the Columbine school shooting is fighting to keep other students safe in their classrooms. Jami Amo was a freshman when two students opened fire in her high school. Now, as a mother, Amo sees her own children participating in drills in their school.

Jami Amo remembers pulling a trashcan over her head at Columbine High School in Colorado to protect herself from two shooters 19 years ago. Now, after hearing from Parkland, Florida, students who survived a shooting at their own school, Amo decided it was time to speak out.

“The long-term goal is for this to stop being a reality, to not have a school shooting in the news every week,” Amo told NBC10 this week. "To not have a mass shooting every month.”

Amo spoke at Philadelphia’s March for Our Lives, a part of the group "Moms Demand Action."

Today, Amo is a mother of three and she worries about her kids' safety as she hears about the active shooter drills they take part in at school.

Amo said she doesn’t think things will change quickly, but she believes they can, and she has some ideas.

She’d like to see better door locks installed in schools, have gun owners better secure their firearms and there to be better resources for victims of gun violence. Amo has made one thing clear, though: she’s not giving up.

“You can’t just give up, though, and say it’s over,” she said. “Maybe that’s what we did after Columbine and maybe that’s what we did after Sandy Hook, and here we are.”

Moms Demand Action will host another walk to end gun violence in Philadelphia on Saturday.