Collingswood Fire Chief Keith Davis told NBC10 he was out with his wife when they spotted a group of bystanders near the Cooper River off the 200 block of South Park Drive. They then saw a dog stuck in the water.

“He looked like he was scared but he was out there swimming around,” Chief Davis said. “He was about 100 feet off the shoreline.”

Rescue crews and firefighters from nearby towns were called to the scene. Video captures them going into the water and bringing the dog to safety. Davis said the frigid temperatures caused concern for the rescuers.

“We do have the proper suits and equipment for this but because of the wind and the cold conditions we want to make sure that they’re okay,” he said.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian. Officials haven’t revealed the animal’s condition though Chief Davis told NBC10 the dog appeared to be okay. They also haven’t revealed whether or not the dog was reunited with its owner.