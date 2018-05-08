Firefighters rescued two women from an apartment fire in Collingswood, New Jersey early Tuesday. The two women were hanging from a second-story window when firefighters arrived and were the only people injured in the fire. They are in the hospital while cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters rescued two women hanging out of a second floor window after fire broke out in a South Jersey building holding apartments and businesses.

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at 1104 Haddon Avenue in Collingswood.

When firefighters arrived they found two women hanging out of the window, Collingswood Fire Chief Keith Davis said.

Firefighters climbed a ladder and rescued the women. One suffered severe injuries, the other suffered minor injuries, Davis said.

The fire started in the rear of the building and did mostly smoke damage to the apartments.

The fire left four people displaced. Firefighters from five towns responded to the blaze.