A raging inferno destroyed a home in Collingdale, Delaware County Wednesday morning.

A fire gutted a Delaware County home early Wednesday.

Authorities were trying to reach the man who lives alone in the Pittman Avenue home in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

No one outside the home was injured, firefighters said.

A neighbor called 911 after the three-alarm fire broke out after 6 a.m., firefighters said. The home collapsed in the process.

SEPTA detoured Route 102 Trolley service between North Street and Sharon Hill.