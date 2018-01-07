Gradual Warming Sunday; More Ice Possible Monday

First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking a wintry storm that will affect the Monday commute. A mix of snow, rain, and ice will hit the region just in time for the evening commute on Monday. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know Record-setting cold will continue throughout the region until Sunday afternoon.

The temperature will warm Sunday, but ice, freezing rain and sleet is possible on Monday afternoon and evening.

Later in the week, the region will see much warmer temperatures -- finally.

Record-setting cold blanketed the region Sunday morning. And though we are in for a respite Sunday afternoon, more ice is possible Monday evening.

In Atlantic City, the temperatures dipped to three degrees below zero, smashing the previous record of four above set in 1884.

Trenton saw a new record low of two degrees below zero. Wilmington set a new record at 2 degrees above zero.

And Philadelphia tied a record, at 4 degrees above zero.

The good news is that the cold is easing. Temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday afternoon -- all the way to the low 20s throughout the region -- with light winds, said First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei.

That won't be enough to melt the snow that still coats the region from last week's storm, but it will feel warmer.

On Monday, another weather system will bring the chance for rain, snow and ice, starting in the northwest suburbs in the early afternoon. It could arrive in the I-95 corridor by early evening, just in time to snarl the Monday evening commute home.

Then, finally, real warmth moves in. Temperatures will get above freezing Monday, then climb into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

The cold and ice comes on the heels of the powerful, 1,000 mile wide nor'easter that underwent "bombogenesis" in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm lashed Atlantic City, New Jersey and surrounding towns with blizzard conditions.

Light, crystalline snow formed drifts more than a foot high in some towns. Official snowfall readings ranged from 17-inches in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to 4.5-inches in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Gusty winds will continue to blow snow down streets through Thursday night making it appear as if it's still snowing.



Any snow left over has hardened into sheets of ice. If you try to shovel, take extra care not to overexert yourself. Watch your step while walking down the sidewalks as well as rock salt isn't as effective at such low temperatures.



FORECAST

SUN: Partly sunny, not as brutal during the afternoon. High 20

MON: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible during the afternoon and evening. Low 14 High 34

TUE: Partly sunny and warmer. High 44

WED: Partly Sunny and nice. High 41

THU: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers possible along with widespread fog forming. High 50

FRI: Cloudy with periods of rain possible, mild. High 55