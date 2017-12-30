Rosemary Connors talks with Bob Kent from PennDot to talk about the multiple crashes along I-76. The cold temperatures are causing snow to stick to roads.

Slippery road conditions caused by a combination of light snow and bitter cold temperatures have led to several multi-vehicle accidents and speed restrictions throughout the region.



Officials responded to at least 15 accidents Saturday morning.

A crash involving eight passenger cars and three commercial vehicles occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Morgantown and Downingtown. Eastbound lanes are currently shut down at the location. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.



Earlier Saturday, an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on I-76 westbound in Gulph Mills, Montgomery County between Exit 331A - I-476 South and Exit 330 - PA 320. One lane is getting by at the location.



Another multi-vehicle crash on I-76 westbound in Conshohocken, Montgomery County closed all lanes between Exit 337 - Gladwyne and Exit 332 - PA 23. The crash near the Gladwyne exit left drivers stuck for hours.

Snow Falls Throughout the Region

Other accidents occurred on I-76 at the Mill Creek Road underpass in Lower Merion, the South Gulph Road underpass in Upper Merion and the Weadley Road overpass in Upper Merion. State Police say at least three of the nine reported accidents involved more than eight cars while the other crashes involved three to four vehicles.



Officials say at least ten people were hurt in the accidents though none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.



The following speed restrictions have been put in place on major bridges and roadways in our area as a result of the slippery conditions:

Walt Whitman Bridge: The speed limit is lowered to 25 mph in both directions between the New Jersey side in Gloucester City and the Pennsylvania side in Philadelphia.

Commodore Barry Bridge: The speed limit is lowered to 25 mph in both directions between the New Jersey side and the Pennsylvania side in Logan Township.

Ben Franklin Bridge: The speed limit is lowered to 25 mph in both directions between the New Jersey side in Camden and the Pennsylvania side in Philadelphia.

Garden State Parkway: The speed limit is lowered to 45 mph in both directions from Southern Terminus/CR 109 in Cape May to Exit 63A-NJ 72 West in Stafford Township.

New Jersey Turnpike: The speed limit is lowered to 45 mph in both directions from Delaware Memorial Bridge in Pennsville Township to north of Interchange 4 - NJ 73 in Mount Laurel.

At Philadelphia International Airport, crews are de-icing planes and a few cancellations have been reported.

Light snow began falling in the area Saturday morning and will continue through the afternoon. While only a coating to two inches is expected, the snow is falling on extremely cold ground and accumulating quickly. This is leading to slippery and dangerous conditions on untreated roadways as the snow is compacting and turning into ice. Salt and chemical solutions are also less effective on roads when the ground and air temperatures are as cold as they currently are.



If you don't have to drive today then stay inside until the afternoon when conditions clear. If you have to drive, use caution.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

