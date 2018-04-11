A Philadelphia college student was found dead in Cobbs Creek Friday morning. NBC10's Dray Clark has the latest details.

An arrest has been made in the murder of a local college student whose body was found in a Philadelphia creek in November.

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Kierra Johnson. They have not yet released the suspect's identity however.



Johnson's body was found in the water of Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Parkway and Spruce Street on Nov. 3, 2017. Johnson's mother reported her missing the previous day.

A medical examiner ruled Johnson died by strangulation.



It was unclear if Johnson was killed and then her body dumped in the water or if she was killed in the creek.

She was a "young lady just living her life, doing the right things," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said.

Kierra Johnson was found dead in Cobbs Creek on Nov. 3, 2017. She died from strangulation.

Photo credit: NBC10

Johnson studied visual communications at Hussian School of Art in Center City where she was a second-year student.

"It is a small community and students are very upset," said Sylvia McCray, the Dean of Academic Affairs.

McCray said Johnson was always available and helpful to other students. She was passionate about the arts, believed in land conservation and always smiled.

"She was funny," McCray said. "She had her own sense of style."

Police have not yet revealed what led to Johnson's murder or the suspect's motive.

