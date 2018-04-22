Teens Rescue Driver, Children Following Crash in Cobbs Creek

NBC10 obtained surveillance video of a crash involving an SUV and a car in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Several teen boys are being hailed as heroes after they saved a driver and her children following a crash in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia Sunday.

Kashon Crawley was playing basketball with his friends near 59th Street and Washington Avenue around 3 p.m. when they witnessed a car crash into an SUV, flipping it over into a traffic light pole.

“We heard this loud crash and I saw the car flip all the way over there,” Crawley said. “That’s when I heard the lady screaming and I just ran down there to get her.”

Crawley said the trapped driver yelled that her children were in the backseat and needed help.

“They were trying to open the door and I’m like, ‘Just break the window and pull her,’” Crawley said.

Crawley and his friends pulled the family to safety. Neighbors who witnessed the rescue told NBC10 they’re proud of the teens.

“Heroes of the block,” one neighbor said. “Superman of the block.”

Crawley said he’d do it again and hopes that everyone involved will recover quickly.

“I like helping people so when I saw that happen, I’m like, ‘I’m going to get them. I’m going to go help them out,'" he said.

The woman and her children were taken to the hospital though officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

