Flooding Threat Along the Coasts and Bays

The temperature feels brisk throughout the entire NBC10 viewing area Saturday morning. Areas in New Jersey and Delaware may experience coastal flooding on Sunday and Monday due to a nearing storm system. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania will remain dry on Saturday.

A regional First Alert is in effect for coastal areas in New Jersey and Delaware Sunday and Monday.

There is a threat of moderate coastal flooding on the beaches and back bays as a coastal storm churns past the area over the next few days.

The First Alert for tidal flooding, high waves, beach erosion and strong northeast winds at the Jersey Shore, back bays and Delaware Beaches lasts from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

Winds could already be felt Saturday throughout the Philadelphia region as feel-like temps remained in the 30s despite sunshine. Those winds, which caused a wind advisory along the coast, gusted at 30 to 40 mph.

Coastal flooding is a concern. See Larger

Photo credit: NBC10

Those northeast winds, which are blowing over a period of days, are helping to pile up water along the Atlantic Coast and Delaware Bay.

The worst of the flooding is expected around late morning to early afternoon both Sunday and Monday. (Check tide timing for your community.)

Ten- to 15-foot waves are expected on the ocean. With 3- to 7-foot waves on the bay. Rain from the storm is expected to start Sunday evening.

Temps don’t warm much on Monday as scattered showers are expected across the region with highs in the 40s.

Stick with NBC10 on air and in our app for the latest on the coastal threat.