Plane Lands on Secured Coast Guard Beach at Jersey Shore, Pilot Missing - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Plane Lands on Secured Coast Guard Beach at Jersey Shore, Pilot Missing

The Coast Guard found the plane that illegally landed on Cape May beach but the pilot is nowhere to be found

By Sara Smith and Lauren Mayk

Published at 7:16 AM EDT on Jun 25, 2018 | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Plane Lands on Secure Coast Guard Beach in Cape May

    A plane landed on a secure Coast Guard beach in Cape May this weekend. Minutes after the plane landed, authorities went to investigate, but the pilot was nowhere to be seen. The Coast Guard Training Center is on heightened security.

    (Published Monday, June 25, 2018)

    A man who who illegally landed a single-engine plane on a Coast Guard Beach has yet to turn himself in, officials said.

    The plane is from Paramount Air Services, which runs banner planes with advertisements along the Jersey Shore, owner Barbara Tomalino said. 

    "This is just so bizarre," Tomalino told NBC10's Lauren Mayk that her stepson, who is also a mechanic at the family business, took the plane without her knowledge. 

    Witnesses spotted the plane flying erratically around Wildwood Sunday afternoon. Around 8 p.m., it landed in the restricted beach area. The Coast Guard has surveillance video of the pilot leaving the scene, they said.

    "Take responsibility and come home," Tomalino urged her stepson.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices