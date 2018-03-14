Threat Closes New Jersey School District

Thousands of students in Gloucester County were told to stay home Wednesday after an anonymous threat was made.

The Clearview Regional School District, which includes Clearview high and middle schools, closed as police investigated the matter.

“Members of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department and New Jersey State Police Canine units conducted a sweep of the school over the past few hours and no weapons were found,” a letter posted Wednesday morning to the school’s website said. “However, due to the lack of specificity to the threat, we continue to investigate this issue with caution.”

The closure leaves about 2,400 students in grades 7 to 12 home for the day.

“As always, student safety remains our first priority,” the district said.

Harrison Township police didn’t reveal the nature of the threat.

The district urged anyone with information to contact police.



