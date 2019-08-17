Know what's even better than looking forward to the first day of kindergarten for a five-year-old?
Looking forward to that milestone with a new best friend.
That's what Clara O'Day, a 5-year-old from Ewing, NJ, has now, after she came with her parents Sean O’Day and Theresa Pfarr to the Women’s Animal Center and adopted Ripley, Clara’s first dog.
They were among the families who came out to NBC10 and Telemundo62's annual Clear the Shelters event Saturday to find a new, furry (or scaly) friend and help local animal shelters.
The goal of the day is to find homes for as many adoptable animals as possible. Participating shelters were doing their part by waiving or discounting fees as part of the one-day adoption drive, though all other adoption policies, including any background checks, remain in place.
NBC10 and Telemundo62 anchors and reporters visited several shelters, including Women's Animal Shelter in Bensalem, where Luna and Heaven were two of the kitties available to adopt.
In Delaware, one long-time shelter resident is hoping today is the day he'll get a forever home. Buster, a cat, has been at the Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington since he was abandoned on its steps in 2009.
He's now 11 and has become one of the shelter's friendliest residents, shelter workers said.
More than 100,000 pets were adopted during last year's event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide -- and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.
You can use the interactive map above to find a shelter near you.