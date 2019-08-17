Know what's even better than looking forward to the first day of kindergarten for a five-year-old?

Looking forward to that milestone with a new best friend.

That's what Clara O'Day, a 5-year-old from Ewing, NJ, has now, after she came with her parents Sean O’Day and Theresa Pfarr to the Women’s Animal Center and adopted Ripley, Clara’s first dog.

They were among the families who came out to NBC10 and Telemundo62's annual Clear the Shelters event Saturday to find a new, furry (or scaly) friend and help local animal shelters.

Give Deserving Pets Loving Homes During Clear the Shelters

Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need. NBC10’s Brandon Hudson and Krystal Klei provide details on the day’s events. (Published 31 minutes ago)

The goal of the day is to find homes for as many adoptable animals as possible. Participating shelters were doing their part by waiving or discounting fees as part of the one-day adoption drive, though all other adoption policies, including any background checks, remain in place.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 anchors and reporters visited several shelters, including Women's Animal Shelter in Bensalem, where Luna and Heaven were two of the kitties available to adopt.

Fluffy stunner Luna and pretty little diva Heaven are just two of the lovely ladies looking for families to love them forever!🐱🐈 Come to Women’s Animal Center in Bensalem and help us #ClearTheShelters! @NBCPhiladelphia@Telemundo62@ClearTheShelterpic.twitter.com/RZtgvafwwh — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) August 17, 2019

In Delaware, one long-time shelter resident is hoping today is the day he'll get a forever home. Buster, a cat, has been at the Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington since he was abandoned on its steps in 2009.

He's now 11 and has become one of the shelter's friendliest residents, shelter workers said.

Buster, 3,900-Day Veteran of Delaware Animal Shelter, Hopes for a Home

The friendly feline doesn't consider herself high maintenance. In fact, she's just looking for a couch to chill on. (Published 2 hours ago)

More than 100,000 pets were adopted during last year's event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide -- and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Po, the Bundle of Energy, Seeks Home at Clear the Shelters

Po was taken by police to the Women's Animal Center in Bensalem back in March. She's ready to leave the shelter and join a loving home that can keep up with her love of play during NBC10 and Telemundo62's annual Clear the Shelters event. (Published 2 hours ago)

You can use the interactive map above to find a shelter near you.