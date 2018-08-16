Clear the Shelters: Find a Participating Shelter Near You - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Clear the Shelters: Find a Participating Shelter Near You

NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo are teaming up Aug. 17 to host the fourth annual Clear the Shelters event.

    Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.

    The fourth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 17, 2019. Hundreds of participating shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive. 

    The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding 'furever' homes for as many animals as possible. More than 100,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

    Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map above to identify a shelter near you.

      

