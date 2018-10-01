One of the six women who accused a former University of Delaware baseball player of rape is speaking out.

Clay Conaway, 22, of Georgetown, Delaware, was released on bail Monday and won't be allowed to leave his parents' home until his trial.

He is charged with first-degree rape in an alleged assault of a 20-year-old woman at a home in Georgetown in June.

State police announced last week that following Conaway's arrest, five other women have reported that he had assaulted them as well. Conaway was indicted on six counts of second-degree rape involving those allegations, which date back to 2013.

"A gentleman is a gentleman," one of the accusers told NBC10. "Decent human beings don't do this."

The woman said Conaway assaulted her in her off-campus apartment. She said she tried to believe it was a one-time mistake and saw Conaway off and on for a few months. She told NBC10 she ended the relationship when he began to try to control her.

"Last time I saw him was when he threatened to put my dead body in the Delaware River," she said.

Conaway has not been charged in the specific case but the woman provided NBC10 documents showing her allegations led to a university investigation that ended with him being expelled.

"I think it really is a power thing for him," she said. "I think as soon as he hears no he just wants to be in control."

The woman said she felt empowered after seeing other women stand up to abusers. She also hopes other women who believe Conaway abused them to come forward and share their story with police.