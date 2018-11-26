What to Know A power outage forced the closure and evacuation of Philadelphia City Hall Monday afternoon.

No word yet on what caused power to go out.

The historic City Hall is the largest municipal building in North America and was completed in 1901.

A PECO problem appeared to cause the outage at the Center City municipal building on JFK Boulevard after 1 p.m., Philadelphia Deputy Fire Chief James Renninger said.

The historic building was evacuated and all city court operations were closed for the rest of the day, the official Philadelphia Courts Twitter feed said.

Fire alarms in the building could be heard going off in the darkened building as people were urged to use staircases to evacuate, according to social media posts.

City hall right now... pic.twitter.com/h08VAwyqer — ANDRE DEL VALLE (@AndreFDelValle) November 26, 2018

A City Hall staffer told NBC10 that workers were told that there was a fire in the basement. The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the alarm but found no fire, fire dispatchers said.

City Hall workers were sent out into the rain and home for the day as PECO crews worked to get the lights back on.

City Hall will be closed the remainder of the day due to an unexpected power outage. Crews are working to restore power, but it is unclear how long it will take. — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) November 26, 2018

No injuries were reported and no one was stuck in elevators, Renninger said.

City Hall was completed in 1901, 30 years after construction began, and has nearly 700 rooms, making it the largest municipal building in North America and possibly the world, the City said. The building with a statue of William Penn on top houses all three branches of City government, including civil courts, the mayor's office and City Council.

Though court operations at City Hall were closed for the day, family, criminal and traffic courts, which are housed in other buildings, continued as scheduled.