A hit-and-run left a man dead in the shadow of Saint Joseph’s University and a car emblem found nearby possibly helped investigators find the car involved as they continued to search for the driver.

Philadelphia police arrived to City Avenue at 54th Street in the Overbrook neighborhood around 10 p.m. Tuesday to find an unresponsive 58-year-old man in the crosswalk, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics rushed the man to nearby Lankenau Medical Center where he died a short time later. He lived a few blocks from where he was struck and was trying to cross City Ave when he was struck by a northbound car, investigators said.

Small said police found a critical clue next to the victim: a Lexus emblem.

On Wednesday morning, a Red Lexus with front-end damage, a shattered windshield and missing emblem was found parked on a sidewalk next to a warehouse at 19th and Courtland streets in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Accident investigators believe the car is the one involved in the deadly hit-and-run, police said.

Police believe this car struck and killed a man along City Avenue on Dec. 26, 2017.

Photo credit: NBC10

It could take investigators a few days of testing to officially confirm that the car struck the victim, police said.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses could help police track down the driver.