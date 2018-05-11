The song was written by Grimmie at age 12 as a tribute to her mother, who was undergoing breast cancer treatment at the time.

The family of Christina Grimmie have released a posthumous recording of the singer titled "Little Girl" in honor of Mother's Day. The song was written by Grimmie at age 12 as a tribute to her mother, who was undergoing breast cancer treatment at the time.

Grimmie, who was known for her participation on NBC's 'The Voice', was just 22-years-old when she was fatally shot by a deranged fan during an autograph signing at Orlando's Plaza Live Theater in 2016.

In a statement to People, Grimmie's mother Tina said she was "proud to share this extremely personal song with other mothers and daughters as well as Christina’s fans. It is very special to me and carries a part of not only Christina but our unique bond. I miss her daily and I take comfort in knowing that this song might help other mothers and daughters through their fearful or tough times.”

A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation. The foundation assists families impacted by gun violence or the diagnosis of breast cancer.



