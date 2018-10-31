Candy was spotted spilled out on the sidewalk following the shooting.

What to Know A 14-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were trick-or-treating in Olney when two gunmen fired at each other.

The brother and sister were both struck in the shootout. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Some of the bullets also struck surrounding homes while one went into an occupied house though no one inside was hurt.

A teen girl and her younger brother are recovering after they were shot while trick-or-treating in the Olney section of Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were walking on the 5700 block of Hope Street and Grange Avenue near the One & Olney Shopping Center around 6:15 p.m. when two gunmen fired at least six shots at each other.

The boy was shot once in the left leg while his sister was grazed in the right leg.

A bullet also went through the bedroom window of an occupied home, though no one inside was hurt. Another bullet struck a nearby car.

The sister and brother were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Their mother is with them, police said.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Police did not release detailed descriptions of the two gunmen but say one was wearing a red and white mask and they both had on dark clothes. Both gunmen were seen running north on Hope Street after the shooting.

SkyForce10 was over the scene of the shooting and spotted candy spilled out on the sidewalk.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.