A damaged SUV was seen stopped at the scene.

A child was struck by an SUV driver in Northeast Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near Cottman and Rowland avenues around 6:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Initially, police said the child was pinned, however, they later said the child had been taken to the hospital. It isn't clear the extent of the child's injuries.

Traffic got by the scene, but expect potential slowdowns.