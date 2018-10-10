Suspect in Bucks County Bombings Now Charged With Child Porn

Police arrested a man who, they believe, could be tied to several mysterious explosions in Bucks County. Throughout the past few months, loud explosions shook homes and woke up neighbors. Today residents say they are beginning to feel relief.

What to Know A suspect in several mystery explosions across a rural part of upper Bucks County earlier this year is now charged with child porn.

David Surman Jr., 30, surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

Surman was arrested earlier this year after investigators found explosives at his Milford Township home, according to officials.

A suspect in several mystery explosions across a rural part of upper Bucks County earlier this year is now charged with child porn.

David Surman Jr., 30, of Milford Township, Pennsylvania, surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

Investigators searched through Surman’s home on June 28 and found dozens of pornographic images and videos involving children on a hard drive inside his bedroom, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The search of Surman’s home and business was part of an investigation into dozens of mystery explosions in Upper Bucks County during the spring and summer. Police say they discovered four bombs as well as suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Pages from a notebook officials say they recovered from David Surman Jr.'s home.

Photo credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Investigators also located chemicals used to create bombs and 10 firearms during the search, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub. Investigators say forensic evidence linked several of the blast sites to Surman.

(L to R) David Surman Jr., explosive device allegedly recovered from his home.

Photo credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Surman was arraigned Wednesday on the child pornography charge. His bail is set at 10 percent of $500,000. He had previously posted bail over the summer after his initial arrest in connection to the bombings.