Legbo Wanhi and Lea Wanhi are accused of leaving their 3-year-old son home alone in Upper Darby. Police say the boy fell out a window.

A child left home alone as his father claimed to be searching for a job fell from a second-story window in Delaware County.

Upper Darby police arrested the 3-year-old’s parents for leaving the boy home alone inside the family apartment along Hampden Road Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NBC10.

Officers and paramedics arrived to the home around 5:30 p.m. Monday to find the 3-year-old boy with a head injury, police said. It appeared he had fallen from a second-floor window. Medics rushed the boy to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he was listed in guarded condition.

No one could locate the boy’s parents. Officers forced their way into the home to find a window missing its pane of glass and no one else inside.

As police waited to execute a search warrant for the apartment, the boy’s mother, Lea Rosine Dezai Epse Wanhi, showed up around 7:45 p.m. Police then called the boy’s father, Legbo Thierry Wanhi, who said he was near Love Park in Center City Philadelphia at the time. He arrived to the police station around 9 p.m.

Through a translator, Thierry Wanhi told investigators he knowingly left his son home alone, police said. He said he left the apartment between 4:45 to 5 p.m. in search of work. He knew the boy’s mother wouldn’t be home until at least 6 p.m.

Both parents were charged with child endangerment and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday, police said. It was unclear if they have attorneys who could comment for them.